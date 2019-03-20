Cate Le Bon Returns With New Album 'Reward'

Cate Le Bon is set to release new album 'Reward' on May 24th.

The songwriter's fifth album, 'Reward' was pieced together somewhere between Los Angeles and Cardiff, another sign of her continual creative mutation.

Returning to Wales after a stint on the West Coast, Cate Le Bon utilises further iterations of her hybrid sound, piecing together aspects of psych, folk, indie, and electronics.

A true individual, the record lands on May 24th but it's led by new song 'Daylight Matters'.

The steady pace has a gentle but stubborn feel, while the arrangement flits between those low piano notes and skittering guitar.

Cate Le Bon's vocal soars into remarkable spheres, somehow able to join romantic longing to the air of the surreal.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Miami

2. Daylight Matters

3. Home To You

4. Mother’s Mother’s Magazines

5. Here It Comes Again

6. Sad Nudes

7. The Light

8. Magnificent Gestures

9. You Don’t Love Me

10. Meet The Man

Photo Credit: Ivana Kličković

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.