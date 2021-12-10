Cate Le Bon Launches New Album 'Pompeii'

Cate Le Bon will release new album 'Pompeii'.

The album was almost entirely self-performed, with Cate taking control of every single instrument bar the odd saxophone part and the drums.

Recorded on her own, Cate worked alongside long-term collaborator and co-producer Samur Khouja in a Cardiff studio, attempting to bring her thoughts into focus.

As she puts it, the new album “was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease. Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin.”

“The subtitle is: You will be forever connected to everything. Which, depending on the time of day, is as comforting as it is terrifying. The sense of finality has always been here. It seems strangely hopeful. Someone is playing with the focus lens. The world is on fire but the bins must go out on a Tuesday night. Political dissonance meets beauty regimes. I put a groove behind it for something to hold on to. The grief is in the saxophones.”

New song 'Running Away' is online now, and it's typically wonderful - finely etched, Cate Le Bon's lyrical sharpness shows no sign of abating.

Tune in now.

'Pompeii' will be released on February 4th.

Photo Credit: H Hawkline

- - -