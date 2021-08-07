Catcher Share Brooding New Single 'Yesterday's Favorite'

New York group Catcher return with new single 'Yesterday's Favorite'.

The band tap into the darker side of the Big Apple, leaning on the city's post-punk heritage while carving out their own lane.

Born from the trauma caused by worldwide upheaval, Catcher make the dark side sound enticing, with their opening double single leaving a deep impression.

A two-parter, 'The Skin' offers something intense, but we're going to highlight the more reflective, rounded, and nuanced 'Yesterday's Favorite'.

Built in jet black, it's reminiscent of those early Walkmen shows, or even aspects of Sonic Youth's catalogue.

Discussing the song, lead singer Austin said:

“'Yesterday’s Favorite' is a kind of reflective piece on three different memories of a person who is at the end of their life due to old age. I think this one came from the old man with dementia that I am a caretaker for. Although the stories are not his, I definitely had him in mind when I sat down to write this one.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Grace Watts

