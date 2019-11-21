Catch Debbie Harry And Chris Stein Of Blondie In Conversation

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie have announced they’ll be touring the UK ‘In Conversation’ style this April, taking real free-wheeling conversation, special guests and amazing unseen archive photos and videos on the road.

The iconic New Wave pair will be offering new and revealing insights on their story, and giving audiences the rare chance to ask questions too, in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

In the mid ‘70s Blondie emerged onto the New York music scene and quickly became era defining and internationally iconic. Centred around Chris and Debbie’s recent books - ‘Face It’ from Harry and ‘Point Of View’ and ‘Negative’ from Stein - conversations will dig into their careers, including the groundbreaking music, adventures in 1970s New York, work and play with artists from Fab Five Freddie and The Ramones to H.R. Giger and David Cronenberg, plus touring, acting, photography and beyond.

The conversations will be illuminated with seminal images of the band and New York City, as well as film clips, fan art, book readings and audience Q&As, set to spark unexpected memories, even for Debbie and Chris.

"I've always loved the way Chris tells stories,” says Debbie, “I think you will too.”

Buy tickets here from 10am on Friday 24th January, and check out tour dates below for this rare chance to see an icon in converstation.

April

22 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

26 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

28 - London - Barbican Centre

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.