Cat Power Shares 'I'll Be Seeing You', 'Unhate'

Cat Power has shared two new songs - 'I'll Be Seeing You' and 'Unhate'.

The singer's new album 'Covers' is out on January 14th, containing some wondering renderings of familiar and unfamiliar material.

Two new previews illustrate Chan Marshall's thought processes; 'Unhate' for example, is a reimagined version of her own song 'Hate' from 'The Greatest'.

Finding renewed emotive energy in the song, this personal feeling reaches a new apex with 'I'll Be Seeing You'.

A song associated with Billie Holiday, 'I'll Be Seeing You' is a smoky, jazz-centred performance, one prompted by a real-life sense of loss - including the death of Cat Power collaborator Phillipe Zdar.

“When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind,” she says. “It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”

Check out both songs below.

Photo Credit: Mario Sorrenti

- - -