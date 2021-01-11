Cat Power Shares Her Take On 'Pa Pa Power'

Cat Power has shared her take on 'Pa Pa Power' by Dead Man's Bones.

The song has featured in her live sets since 2012, but finally appears on her incoming studio project 'Covers'.

Online now, 'Pa Pa Power' is something more potent and distilled than her live renderings, with Chan Marshall also acting as producer.

Chan Marshall comments...

“I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall street protests were going on. Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit's fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalised any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mario Sorrenti

