Cat Power Pays Tribute To Philippe Zdar

Cat Power links with -M- to forge a new Philippe Zdar tribute.

The French producer passed away almost exactly a year ago , leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Working prodigiously, Philippe Zdar matched his production duties with his output as one half of Cassius.

Cat Power worked with Philippe Zdar, and met with -M- shortly before Zdar's funeral to work on a tribute.

She started singing 'Toop Toop' by Cassius in the studio, and this was swiftly re-worked into something spartan and wholly affecting.

Dyane de Serigny, Philippe Zdar’s wife, comments:

That moment was so magical that we decided to turn the console, plug in the microphones and make the first recording of this new chapter in life. This foundational event gave us the strength and encouraged us to preserve the future of his beloved studio.

We chose this portrait of Philippe laying on the beach. It’s the image that appeared on my phone when he called me, Toop Toop. But it’s, first of all, an image that represents him perfectly: somewhere on an island, the sun reflecting on his eyes, his hair salty and damp from the sea...

To perfect it all, So Me has created a font for us, using his secret recipe. It’s a family affair.

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.