Cat Power Announces New Album 'Wanderer'

Cat Power is set to release new album 'Wanderer' on October 5th.

The record was entirely produced by Chan Marshall, featuring a raft of guest musicians and vocalists - including Lana Del Rey.

Written and recorded in Miami and Los Angeles, the 11 tracks that make up 'Wanderer' encompass “my journey so far”.

Chan Marshall comments: “The course my life has taken in this journey - going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

The album is preceded by this beautifully shot clip, featuring elements of new material set against a gorgeous sunset. There are Appalachian echoes throughout, with Cat Power's songwriting recalling everything from Southern white church music through to the folk song 'Where Did You Sleep Last Night?'

Catch Cat Power at London's Roundhouse on October 23rd.

Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

