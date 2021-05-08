Cat Burns Captures The Thrill Of Falling In Love With 'Into You'

South London riser Cat Burns has shared her soulful new bop 'Into You'.

The Streatham songwriter uses technology to her advantage, amassing an army of fans on TikTok.

But there's raw talent there, as well; she's a natural vocalist, while the twist and turn of her lyricism shows real insight.

Take new song 'Into You'. It's about falling in love, the thrills and insecurities that are part of immersing yourself in someone else's life.

The soulful vocal is interrupted by a voicemail in the middle eight, demolishing the line between life and art.

She explains...

“For the song I really wanted to talk about the first stages of getting to know someone, it’s exciting, it's nerve racking and you put a lot of pressure on yourself so I wanted the song to represent that. I wanted to showcase how pure black queer love is, how gentle and tender it is, and i think the video accurately shows that.”

