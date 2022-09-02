Casually Here Shares Intriguing Electronic Cut 'Apex'

UK producer Casually Here has shared new piece 'Apex'.

Out now, the track leads into the producer's incoming album, with 'Possible Worlds' set to land on April 1st.

The Algebra Records head follows the impressive work on his 2015 debut 'Kept', building outward into his world of sound design.

'Apex' is the epitome of this instinct, opening with billowing, almost ambient wisps of sound before entering more prolonged and direct construction.

A uniquely picturesque experience, you can check out 'Apex' below.

