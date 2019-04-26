Cassius' Philippe Zdar Has Died

Cassius producer Philippe Zdar has died.

The electronic musician formed one half of Cassius, a vital partnership during the emergence of French Touch.

Fusing cutting edge house and techno with an older disco flavour, their fun, frisky style won international acclaim.

Philippe Zdar went on to become a sought after studio figure, working with Phoenix, Cat Power, The Rapture, and even Kanye West.

Cassius re-united last year, and their new album 'Dreems' was due to land tomorrow - June 21st - amid pre-release acclaim.

Tragically, Philippe Zdar has died, with Pitchfork reporting a statement from his management that he fell accidentally from a building in Paris.

More news on this as we have it.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.