Cassidy Slaps Down Tory Lanez With New Diss Track 'Perjury'

Cassidy has smacked down Tory Lanez with a fiery new diss track.

A row between the two has been brewing for weeks , but it actually began on friendly terms.

Tory Lanez shared a freestyle over a Cassidy beat, incorporating some Cassidy bars as a kind of homage.

Unfortunately for Tory Lanez, Cassidy hated this idea, and fired back; Tory was confused, and said Cassidy should consider it a tribute.

Somehow, Cassidy took this as adding fuel to the fire, and went on a social media rant about how Tory should, well, stay in his lane.

Cassidy wrote: "I feel disrespected that he feel like just because he [an] artist with some songs out, that him rappin' to my beat is like, I should feel privileged..."

"Like I should feel like he doin' something for me, like I should feel grateful. F*ck outta here. N*ggas been rappin' to my beats. I been doin' this sh*t way before you came around. I don't give a f*ck about you rappin' to my beat... Pay homage for real, n*gga. Pay homage for real."

Now Cassidy has put his thoughts down on record, sharing the Tory Lanez diss track 'Perjury'.

Using an unreleased (and self-produced) beat, Cassidy takes down Tory Lanez for "stolen bars" and for being Canadian.

Here's the standout:

Canada got free healthcare you gonna need some

Its stolen bars in all the records that he done

None of his shit is original, shit pitiful

I was selling records for the game went digital

Tune in now.