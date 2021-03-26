Cassia Share New Single 'Gotta Get Through Till Monday'

Indie troupe Cassia have shared their new single 'Gotta Get Through Till Monday' - tune in now.

The band shared their new single over the weekend, a song about relishing time off and finding some form of escape from the grind.

Well, the grind is back upon us, but the dream never dies, so we're happy to share the band's new video in full.

The once-Macclesfield, now-Berlin based group spent the pandemic working on new material, with a full EP to drop this summer.

'Gotta Get Through Till Monday' is a frisky piece of skewed indie pop - we're hearing shades of alt-J and Glass Animals, alongside their own inimitable elements.

Lead singer Rob Ellis explains: "It was written for someone I care about during a time she was really struggling with her confidence and feeling defeated. Seeing someone you care about in a bad place is always tough, and I wrote this to help her realise that it was fixable and she only needed to give herself time..."

The song is a testament to their DIY methodologies, he explains: "Recording and producing our own stuff has been something we’ve always wanted to do and living together this past year downstairs from our studio has just been fucking great. You know we get up, grab a coffee and make music all day."

Check out the video for 'Gotta Get Through Till Monday' below.

Photo Credit: Puria Safary

