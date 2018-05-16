Cass McCombs Shares 'The Great Pixley Train Robbery' Video

Cass McCombs dives into the Old West on new song 'The Great Pixley Train Robbery'.

The songwriter is renowned for his attention to detail, and he was struck when he recently stumbled across a tale from the 1880s.

A time when the Westward Expansion of the United States was well under way, it matches the trail for gold with a train robbery, and lingering insanity.

It's a violent world fuelled by greed, but it's also one in which the essentials of human nature are laid bare, and communicated in a sharply modern way.

The video makes this clear, a patchwork of references that move from the history books through cinema and on into the present day.

Tune in now.

Cass McCombs will release his new album 'Tip Of The Sphere' on February 8th.

