Cass McCombs Announces New Album 'Tip Of The Sphere'

Cass McCombs is set to release new album 'Tip Of The Sphere' on February 8th.

The songwriter is set to play a sold out London show next month, and will unveil new material in the process.

New album 'Tip Of The Sphere' is already completed, with Cass McCombs working with alacrity at Shahzad Ismaily’s Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn.

Out on February 8th, it's led by new song 'Sleeping Volcanoes', a sturdy blast of left leaning Americana with a personal touch.

As ever, there's something powerful in Cass McCombs' astute lyricism, an engrossing, almost narrative led piece of songwriting.

Tune in now.

