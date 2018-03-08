Casey Lowry's 'Me & You' Is A Summer Smash

Casey Lowry released debut single 'Trampoline' earlier in the summer, and seemed to strike gold at his first attempt.

A viral hit, the lush production intertwined with his beautiful voice to create something joyously suggestive.

As the summer heatwave soared on it seemed that Casey could do no wrong, culminating in his fiery new pop smash 'Me & You'.

Continuing his streak, it's a bolt-on hit, with the songwriter nailing that first rush of adolescent love. He explains:

“’Me & You’ is definitely about the spirit you get when you’re a teen and you’re first feeling these emotions of genuine love. It’s the first adult relationship that they’ve had and they genuinely start to love these people and I feel it can be really heartbreaking sometimes. When people hear my music, I want to take them abroad even they’ve not left the room.”

The video took Casey Lowry out to Mallorca, a summer paradise that echoes the vivid colours of the songwriting itself. We're able to show off the clip before anyone else, and he comments:

"I had a fun time filming in Majorca. Thought I was going over for Love Island and then they told me "no Casey, it’s your music video" but it was all great because there were still models around at all times."

Tune in now.

