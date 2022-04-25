CARR Returns With 'How To Lose A Friend In 10 Days'

CARR returns with zesty new single 'How To Lose A Friend In 10 Days'.

The songwriter is a continual creative, with her 2021 debut album 'I'm Just Bored' encapsulating her pop-rooted indie sound.

Moving forwards, her studio sessions found CARR grappling with ruthless honesty, pushing life through the speakers.

Forthcoming EP 'TV Boyfriends' is the result, a super-colourful blast of messy, all-too-relatable pop music.

Mixed by the esteemed Charlie Park, the project is led by her precocious new single 'How To Lose A Friend In 10 Days'.

Lyrically, it's CARR at her most tongue-in-cheek, an attempt to detoxify herself following a break up.

A mixture of light and shade, 'How To Lose A Friend In 10 Days' is flirtatious while admitting the consequences of her actions.

Speaking on the new single, CARR described that:

“I wrote HTLAF about hooking up with a good friend of mine. It was a situation I knew wasn’t going to end well, but we got drunk and did it anyway. I felt disrespected and pretty terrible the night after we hooked up… so I wrote this song about it.”

Tune in now.

Catch CARR live:

June 1 - Baby’s All Right - New York - tickets