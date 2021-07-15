Caroline Polachek's 'Bunny Is A Rider' Is A Stunning Return

Caroline Polachek returns with her sizzling new single 'Bunny Is A Rider'.

The single is her first release since a cover of The Corrs' 'Breathless', and it marks Caroline Polachek's first blast of original material site 2019's phenomenal 'PANG'.

Out now, 'Bunny Is A Rider' is a fantastic piece of electronic pop, an object that further pushes Polachek into a sphere of her own.

Blessed with that uplifting summer feel, it's about being wanted, but also being unavailable.

As she puts it: “'Bunny Is A Rider' is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Futuristic pop that blends the accessible with the defiantly out-there, 'Bunny Is A Rider' is an extraordinary return.

Catch Caroline Polachek at London's Roundhouse on October 28th, with support from oklou.

Check out 'Bunny Is A Rider' below.

Photo Credit: Nedda Asfari

