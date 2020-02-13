Caroline Polachek's 'Breathless' Re-Vamps A Corrs Classic

Caroline Polachek has shared her take on The Corrs' timeless classic 'Breathless'.

It's been a huge year for the singer, whose album 'Pang' was released a few months back.

Critically acclaimed , everything she's touched has turned to gold, including this cover of a Millennial favourite.

'Breathless' is a true karaoke stalwart, but Caroline Polachek reaches under the skin to locate to soft melancholy that powers the original.

Set to appear on a Deluxe Edition of her recent album, it's been sneaked out online as a festive gift to fans.

Tune in now.

