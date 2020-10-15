Caroline Polachek Shares 'The Gate' Extended Mix

Caroline Polachek has shared an extended mix of 'The Gate' - tune in now.

The songwriter's debut solo album 'Pang' arrives 12 months ago, and to celebrate its one-year anniversary she's shared something special.

'The Gate' is a freshly extended version of the album's atmospheric opening cut, re-edited and extemporized with aspects of other songs from 'Pang'.

Envisaged as an epilogue to the album itself, it was produced by Polachek, working alongside Danny L Harle and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Online now, it's being shared alongside a daring short film sculpted by Ezra Miller.

Says Polachek: "In the original version of the song, the closing lyric ('finally there's a way / to be both free and safe') are the words I'm waiting to hear, but never do. The extended version of the song then is a sort of parallel universe or alternate ending, where those words not only arrive, but ring true."

Tune in now.

