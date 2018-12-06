Caroline Polachek Guests On felicita's Debut Album

Chairlift's Caroline Polachek guests on the debut album by PC Music talent felicita.

The album is titled 'hej!' and arrives on August 3rd, with felicita commenting: "It’s a set of musical paper cuttings; a nu-slavic folk tale; the soundtrack to a lonely dancer’s journey across the Arizona desert."

Caroline Polachek plays a prominent role, acting as narrator against felicita's grandiose bubble pop phantasias.

New song 'marzipan' is online - check it out below.

Catch felicita unveiling her new live show at London's MOMO on July 12th.

