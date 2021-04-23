caro♡ Returns With Future-Pop Bubbler 'heart in 2'

French aesthete caro♡ returns with new single 'heart in 2'.

A key member of neo-shoegaze outfit Planet 1999, her solo material sits more in line with the broader PC Music aesthetic.

'heart in 2' is her latest future-pop bubbler, all day-lo synths, super-fluorescent colouring, and a dreamy vocal.

A song that picks apart the mythology of love, caro♡ re-asserts her own independence.

'heart in 2' ultimately claims her life as her own, as caro♡ points out...

"It sounds like a love song but more generally the theme is: I don’t think you should compromise the wholeness of your heart for anyone...”

“Love is a tricky word because it is rather vague and very much tainted by how a certain culture defines it. More often than not it serves to justify domination and create aspirations which, because they’re out of touch with reality or because they promote certain forms of self-sacrifice, can be quite harmful. It’s easy to be chained by the need to be loved but I think true love can only come after you’ve broken free. Breaking free to me is about finding out who you really are, owning that, and then expressing it in the most genuine and unfiltered way possible."

