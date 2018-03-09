Carmody's 'Summer Rain' Operates Within Blissful Nostalgia

South London electronic soul talent

Carmody is back, with a new EP lingering tantalisingly on the horizon. It's another sign of her artistic growth, with Carmody blending drifting, dreamy melodies with lyrical matter that is often paused with poignancy, or bittersweet.

New song 'Summer Rain' is about the first moments of love, coupled with a desire to experience life in its natural form, completely unfettered.

It's a wonderful lyrical performance, too, with Carmody singing: “Freefalling through the clouds, you chase a fantasy / I can hear a song in every sigh / Unspoken melodies...”

She explains: “I'm a big romantic when it comes to rain in the summer time. There's something about the heat, coupled with a fleeting downpour of rain, that I love. It's momentary and beautiful. ‘Summer Rain’ is about those ephemeral moments when you fall in love; when there is no doubt - just pure elation - lost in each other's minds and bodies.”

A song about ephemeral moments that finds importance in fleeting glimpses of beauty, 'Summer Rain' is the perfect soundtrack for this departing season.

Tune in now.

