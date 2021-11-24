Carmody Shares Sublime New Single 'Memory'

Constructed alongside Alfa Mist and Laura Misch...
Robin Murray
News
24 · 11 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 24 · 11 · 2021
0

Carmody returns with gorgeous new single 'Memory'. 

The songwriter has flown under the radar, but the release of debut album 'Imperfect Constellations' next summer will surely elevate her profile. 

A subtle, striking artist, Carmody is able to blend jazz, soul, and more into a potent brew, one that is immediately recognisable as something different. 

New single 'Memory' plays with tension and resolution, its complex jazz elements dissolved into a heady melodic bath. 

Alfa Mist and Laura Misch assist on the song, helping to broaden Carmody's vision in the process.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill

Carmody
-

