Carmody Shares Sublime New Single 'Memory'

Carmody returns with gorgeous new single 'Memory'.
The songwriter has flown under the radar, but the release of debut album 'Imperfect Constellations' next summer will surely elevate her profile.
A subtle, striking artist, Carmody is able to blend jazz, soul, and more into a potent brew, one that is immediately recognisable as something different.
New single 'Memory' plays with tension and resolution, its complex jazz elements dissolved into a heady melodic bath.
Alfa Mist and Laura Misch assist on the song, helping to broaden Carmody's vision in the process.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill