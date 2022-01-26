Carmody Shares Dream-Like Tom Misch, Conor Albert Collaboration 'Morning'

Carmody returns with beautiful new single 'Morning'.

The singer has something special, as astute touch that matches the ineffable to the divine.

New single 'Morning' was constructed alongside Tom Misch, who assisted on writing and on the studio process.

Conor Albert also leant a hand, but - truly - the voice that speaks loudest belongs to Carmody.

A poised, deliberate statement, 'Morning' rises with all the gentle force of a sunrise.

She sings: "I see your face now, in everything / cause my heart it won’t believe / In the unspoken and unnamed, for a life I can’t reclaim..."

Carmody's debut album 'Constellations' is out on July 6th - check out 'Morning' below.

Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill