Carmody Lines Up New Album 'Imperfect Constellations'

Carmody has laid out plans for new album 'Imperfect Constellations'.

The new album lands on July 6th, and finds the songwriting surrounded by a cosmos of voices.

In all, the highly collaborative records includes Tom Misch, Alfa Mist, Conor Albert and Laura Misch, but the central voice remains Carmody's own.

The project follows a number of EPs, and opens with her brand new single 'Hurricane'.

Folk meets jazz in a pop framing, the song is dominated by her gorgeous vocal, and the lush strings that linger in the background.

Co-written and co-produced with Avi Barath (Berwyn, Priya Ragu, Pa Salieu) and Calum Duncan (Alaskalaska, Rachel Chinouriri, Jones), the lyrics draw on family, and inter-generational links.

“My Grandma once told me that she doesn't dream, and that if she does, it’s not in colour. I was just like wow, that line has to go in a song,” Carmody laughs. “We have a strange relationship, because she's quite a difficult, but very loveable woman. She’s quite rude, she's really crass, she's got a lot of love but she can't often feel it.”

“It's about me trying to get through to her, but also recognising that I feel like I am quite like her. I wouldn’t call it depression, but I struggle with sadness, and there’s a lot of sadness that she's had in her family that she's just carried. That hurricane feeling; I feel like I carry some of that too.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill

