Caribou's 'You Can Do It' Is A Blast Of Euphoria

Caribou returns with new single 'You Can Do It'.

The Dan Snaith led project shared the full length album 'Suddenly' last year, but were denied the chance to take it on tour.

With pandemic restrictions beginning to abate, Caribou hit Green Man at the weekend armed with new material.

'You Can Do It' was a highlight of the set, and it's now been given an official release.

A rush of energy, 'You Can Do It' is little more than the titular phrase repeated into infinity, yet it somehow coalesces into a blast of sheer euphoria.

Those trademark Caribou synth stabs permeate the breakdown, before 'You Can Do It' surges to its glorious finale.

Hugely uplifting, you can check it out below.

- - -