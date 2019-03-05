Caribou's 'Home' Is An Addictive Soulful Bumper

Caribou has shared his first new song in five years - the addictive new single 'Home'.

Dan Snaith returns to the project once more, following releases under a variety of club-driven monikers.

'Home' is a very natural return, right down to its title, with the producer half-inching a wonderful vocal snippet from Gloria Barnes.

An emphatic and often surprising single, 'Home' feels comfortable on the dancefloor, while supplying something subtle and nuanced.

Dan Snaith explains...

"I'm always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me - it's too perfect. That's how it was with Gloria Barnes' 'Home' - I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I'm in charge of ... but there are other times, when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn't until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together."

"When I've played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it's speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We've all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life - when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again."

Catch Caribou at the following shows:

March

30 Brighton The Dome

April

1 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

2 Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

3 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

4 Glasgow The Barrowlands

5 Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

6 Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

7 London O2 Academy Brixton

