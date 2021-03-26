Caribou To Re-Issue Three Early Albums On Vinyl

Three early albums from Caribou will be re-issued on vinyl this year.

It's a busy spell for Dan Snaith, whose 2020 album 'Suddenly' was recently released in remixed form.

With summer festivals beginning to open up, Caribou will be hitting a field near you - hopefully - sooner rather than later.

Leaf Recordings will re-issued his three early albums this summer, re-pressing 'Start Breaking My Heart', 'Up In Flames' and 'The Milk Of Human Kindness' on limited black vinyl.

“I'd been making music since I was an early teenager,” Dan Snaith explains. “But the music on this album was the first time I felt like something had clicked. All of a sudden, I had a sense of what I wanted the tracks I was making to be. Luckily that had happened right around the time I met Kieran Hebden, accosting him out of the blue at a festival while visiting the UK, and we had kept in touch. He passed the music along to Tony (Morley) at The Leaf Label.”

“Making this album in my crappy student bedroom in Toronto and mailing it over to Tony on burned CDs, it was thrilling that there was a real record label in London that was excited about releasing it all over the world. It may be 20 years ago, but I can still remember the excitement from around the time of this album release and of me starting to become a 'real music producer' vividly.”

