Caribou Shares Delicious New Song 'Never Come Back'

Caribou has shared his dazzling new song 'Never Come Back'.

Dan Snaith will return to his long-standing project this year, lining up his first album in the Caribou vein for five years.

Out on February 28th, 'Suddenly' will be followed by a full tour, including a Brixton Academy spot in Spring.

Set to play All Points East, Caribou have just shared 'Never Come Back', and it's a frisky, delicious offering.

So refreshing on the ear, it taps into that gentle optimism and outright euphoria that only Caribou seems able to command.

Dan Snaith comments...

"'Never Come Back' was the first track from 'Suddenly' that I finished. It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make."

"As soon as I landed on the main synthesizer chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally. I felt like it was my job to get out of the way and not over complicate or over think it. Sometimes the best pleasures are the simple ones."

Tune in now.

'Suddenly' is out on February 28th.

