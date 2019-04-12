Caribou Announces New Album 'Suddenly'

Caribou will release new album 'Suddenly' on February 28th.

Dan Snaith confirmed his return to the project in October, sharing his first new track in five years.

Out now, the lush, warming 'Home' was accompanied by news of a Brixton Academy show, which promptly sold out.

Now plans for a full Caribou LP have been confirmed, with new album 'Suddenly' set to hit home on February 28th.

New song 'You And I' is online now, and it matches those wonderful synth chords and 80s style drums to disruptive tendencies, the chop 'n' change in the percussive pattern and those squelching vocal samples.

Of the track, Dan Snaith comments...

"'You and I' was one of the first tracks on the album that I started and one of the last tracks I finished - it existed in some form or other throughout the whole arc of making the record."

"It also captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about - the track changes suddenly and unpredictably and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue."

Tune in now.

'Suddenly' will be released on February 28th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.