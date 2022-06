Cardi B will release new single 'Hot Shit' this Friday (July 1st).

The New York star is widely anticipated to release her second album this year, having shared new music with label execs last Autumn.

The follow up to 2018's debut 'Invasion Of Privacy' will be a blockbuster event, and her latest single lands this week.

Out on July 1st, 'Hot Shit' is teased with news of "another surprise" landing tomorrow night (June 28th).