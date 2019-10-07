Cardi B Shares Song For Baby Kulture's First Birthday

Cardi B has shared a new song to celebrate baby Kulture's first birthday.

The song was written during sessions for her debut album, but didn't make the cut as her vocal was impacted by a cold she was suffering from.

Written about motherhood, Cardi B has decided to share it in full to celebrate her baby's first birthday.

Kulture is one, and the new song focusses on a mother's love, on board a sample of Eve's 1999 single 'Love Is Blind'.

"I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one! It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy . I love my baby she changed my life."

Accompanied by some adorable photos, you can check out the song below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.