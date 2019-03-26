Cardi B Responds To Claims She Drugged, Robbed Men

Cardi B has responded to claims she drugged and robbed men in the past.

An Instagram Live video recorded three years ago re-surfaced on social media this week, featuring Cardi B with some frank memories.

Open about her work as a stripper, she explains: "I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to fuck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go to this hotel,’ and I drugged n*****s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do."

Now Cardi B has posted a fresh statement online, insisting that she was "not proud" of her actions.

She writes: "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive."

Finishing, Cardi B says: "I have a past that I can't change..."

Photo Credit: Ashley Verse

