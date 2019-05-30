Cardi B Naked For New Single 'Press'

Cardi B has shared her new single 'Press' - tune in now.

It's a turn towards the dark for the singer, who hits out at media intrusion in a typically emphatic manner.

Out now, 'Press' makes a statement from the off - the artwork features Cardi B completely naked, a reference to her recent plastic surgery.

In order to let her body recover she cancelled a short burst of shows, and used Insta Stories to tell her side.

She said: "You know, I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money. A lot of money for these shows, like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows. But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do."

Cardi continued: "My breasts gotta f***ing heal, and it is what it is."

Check out 'Press' below.

