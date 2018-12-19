Cardi B Is Not Performing At The Superbowl

It's been quite the year for Cardi B.

Notching up a Billboard No. 1 single and releasing her debut album, the rapper lit up 2018.

It's little wonder, then, that the NFL were eager to gain her involvement at next year's Superbowl.

Maroon 5 will lead the Half-Time Show, and Cardi B was initially lined up to guest following an appearance on the group's recent single.

Speculation held that Cardi B was demanding a colossal fee and her own spot, but it seems that the answer is a little simpler, and more provocative.

A representative from Cardi B's team told Page Six: "The rumour circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement".

#They continued: "But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl."

Photo Credit: Ashley Verse

