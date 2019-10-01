Cardi B Claims Photographer Exposed Himself On Set To Her

Cardi B has claimed that a photographer exposed himself to her on set.

The Grammy award-winning rapper has given a new interview, speaking openly to Untold Stories Of Hip Hop about her experiences.

Cardi B recalled an early photo shoot, in which a photographer "pulled his dick out" and propositioned her.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his dick out. I was so fucking mad, and I was just, like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Shocked host Angie Martinez asked the rapper how she handled the incident: “I was like, ‘You’re fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out.’”

She also alleged that the owner of the publication dismissed her: “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’”

Reflecting that it "happens, really, every day" in the music industry, Cardi B then explained that her fame now protects her from such behaviour.

“When I see the #MeToo movement there’s girls from the hood, I know they went through the same type of treatment," she said. "Like, they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit shit. It happens, really, every day.”

She wouldn't tolerate that behaviour now, though: “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram. I’ll fucking violate.”

Watch a snippet below.

