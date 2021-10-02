Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco, And Shorty Link On 'Norf Face'

Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco, and Shorty link on new project 'Norf Face'.

The collaborative move links four seminal MCs, who each share roots in the North London borough of Tottenham.

Out on March 5th, 'Norf Face' reconfigures the UK rap map, after years of Southside dominance.

Says Capo Lee: “This is another example of what can happen when North London links up it’s powers.”

New single 'Baitest Sound' is out now, a bruising offering that sits on a production bedrock sculpted by Skepta.

Tune in now.

'Norf Face' is out on March 5th. Tracklisting:

1. AGL

2. Shorty's Pattern

3. Baitest Sound

4. Capo's Pattern

5. Freezing

6. Frisco's Pattern

7. Look Both Ways

8. JME's Pattern

9. More

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.