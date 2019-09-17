Candid's 'Pulling Away' Underlines Their Potential

Rising indie four-piece Candid have shared their new single 'Pulling Away'.

The band's precocious live energy has turned them into cult favourites in their home city, selling out venue after venue.

Organising a headline show at Coventry's Empire venue, the group sold out 800 tickets in lightning time - before COVID-19 sadly intervened.

Candid aren't to be deterred, though, and have now shared brand new single 'Pulling Away'.

Taut indie rock with a pop edge, the fuzzed out riff blends in with that surging, potent vocal.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.