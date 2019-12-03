Canadian Art Punks Dumb Deliver New Single 'Club Nites'

Vancouver's Dumb are smarter than their name might suggest.

Cool enough to keep it simple, their jagged, art punk sound caused a riot on their debut album 'Seeing Green'.

Released 12 months ago the Canadian band have already crafted a follow up, with new LP 'Club Nites' set to land on June 7th via Mint Records.

The title track is a mighty fresh return, recalling everyone from Wire at their most direct, Gang Of Four at their most open, and on through the likes of Bodega and Parquet Courts.

Four musicians hacking away at their instruments, 'Club Nites' is inspired by the freedom afforded by endless evening.

On the single, the band say: "Social interaction often gets institutionalised by the club, and this song breaks down some of the anxieties and joys of being at the club/ thinking about the club, but as if we are at the club whenever we are in public. At the club at night-time, we are permitted to loosen our language and become uninhibited, we do what we want rather than what we are required to. A light is shed on previously hidden motives, and our daytime secrets become revealed embarrassingly. "

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marisa Holmes

