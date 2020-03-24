Camp 8 Excel On Poignant New Single 'Hurt'

Camp 8 are set to emerge from the shadows on new single 'Hurt'.

Each new project from the group feels like a tour de force, marking out their vivid pop territory.

Fusing phenomenal vocals with some exquisite production, Camp 8 aren't about to back down from a challenge.

The Australian group return with 'Hurt', and it could well be the most succinct, detailed exposition of their talents yet.

With a striking lead vocal from Reuben and the cushion of digital production, 'Hurt' feels immaculately executed.

A sign of what's to come, Camp 8 could grow to shape 2020 in a very distinct way.

Tune in now.

