Cameron Forbes Shares Powerful New Single 'If I Was White'

Cameron Forbes has shared his powerful new single 'If I Was White'.

Released to coincide with Juneteenth, the single is prompted by the energies unleashed by last year's Black Lives Matter marches.

Penned in the aftermath of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, 'If I Was White' is a reflective piece, one that asks important questions.

It's a response to issues that have filtered through Cameron Forbes' entire life, with the songwriter commenting:

“After the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the chain of events leading up to the Capitol riots, it sparked something in me and I felt it was my duty as an artist to speak on what's happening. My intention with the song is to have continued conversations around learning how to be more compassionate to each other. And I hope that the song honors the voiceless, and the ancestors who aren't here to grieve and share their own pain.”

The Thibaud Goarin-directed video for 'If I Was White' is online now, and it's a powerful, challenging watch.

