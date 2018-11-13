CamelPhat x Jake Bugg Collaborate On 'Be Someone'

Jake Bugg and production duo CamelPhat pair up on new single 'Be Someone'.

The indie kid from Nottingham went into the studio earlier this year, throwing a few ideas around with CamelPhat.

A duo whose big room house sound exists in a different sphere from his own, that conversation has resulted in a brand new single.

Out now, 'Be Someone' matches blissful house, huge drops, and a euphoric atmosphere to Jake Bugg's instantly recognisable vocals.

It's certainly something different from the songwriter - so much so that fans on his Twitter and Facebook seem a bit confused.

Make up your mind after listening below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.