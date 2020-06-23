Camden Town Brewery Launches 'To The Pub', Donating 260,000 Pints To Pubs Nationwide

Many Londoners would argue that the most frustrating thing about the pandemic and subsequent lockdown is the closure of that which makes London so great to begin with. You’ve probably guessed what we’re reminiscing about; maybe you miss it too, or maybe you’re sick and tired of hearing everybody else going on about how much they miss it. That’s right, we’re talking about London pubs, especially through almost thirty degree, humid, city heat like today, we’re all longing for beer gardens and easy, legal access to alcohol in the sun.

Camden Town Brewery, the North London home of Clash’s unanimously voted favourite, and aptly named Desk Beer, a delightful double dry-hopped American pale ale, has dedicated their efforts to helping pubs get pouring again with the launch of a new limited-edition beer. The To The Pub American Pale Ale has been brewed specially to support and celebrate our favourite British establishments in their time of need, with sales of cans going to fund the production of kegs that will be donated to pubs for free upon re-opening next month.

To kick off the To The Pub campaign, Camden Town Brewery are launching 500ml cans, available to buy from the Camden webshop from Friday 26th, and select retailers and convenience from July.

In total Camden Town Brewery will be giving away 260,000 pints of To The Pub to their pubs across the country to get more cash in the till for every pint sold at local pubs. To The Pub will be available to buy from our Camden web shop from this Friday (26th June), and at Whole Foods, Ocado and convenience from July.

“Never would I have thought that the industry that’s brought me so much, would need so much help to survive”, says Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery. “It needs all of us, from brewers to beer drinkers, to help this industry get back to stable ground. By drinking To The Pub, whether it’s a 6-pack ordered online, a can you picked up at the shop, or enjoying as a pint in the pub, you’ll be giving back to the hospitality industry when they need it most.”

6 packs will be available for £13 from Camden’s Web Shop from 26th June.

4 packs will be available for £9 at Wholefoods, Ocado & convenience from July.

Visit camdentownbrewery.com

