Calva Louise Hit Hard On 'Sleeper'

Calva Louise don't know whether to embrace or reject technology, so they kinda do both.

Need some more evidence? Well, that's fine. Take new single 'Sleeper' for example - a caustic piece of cyber-punk, it both utilises and rejects the possibilities of the future.

Produced by Spring King’s Tarek Musa, there are shades of Savages or even Yeah Yeah Yeahs in its post-punk leanings, while a full EP lands on November 22nd.

Online now, 'Sleeper' is an emphatic statement from the highly creative group. They comment:

"We believe that it is quite common to sometimes feel as if you were a character from a movie, or even a video game, and it comes to a point when you begin to realise that you feel as if you are being dragged along by a current, like a leaf in the wind."

"Technology has developed so fast, even science fiction tells us that these new possibilities are just around the corner, where the character often faces virtual rules and wants to change them. If sometimes we feel like we are dreaming, then we could dream that we wake up, so we can see reality outside the game, for what it really is."

Tune in now.

Catch Calva Louise at the following shows:

December

1 Manchester Yes Basement

2 Glasgow The Garage (Attic Bar)

3 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

4 London Shacklewell Arms

Photo Credit: Conner Dixon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.