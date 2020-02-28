Calva Louise Blast Back With 'Camino'

There's a lot more to Calva Louise than meets the eye.

The Manchester three-piece have a potent sound, with their jagged riffs patched on top of inquisitive songwriting.

Stark, gothic musicality, they infuse broken down electronics into their punk-edged guitar punch.

New single 'Camino' is out now, and it's "about losing all the efforts of a lifetime, but having the willpower to go through it all over again," says singer Jess Allanic.

Indeed, the singer is an intriguing proposition, writing and inking her own graphic novel last year.

Clash caught up with Calva Louise' Jess Allanic to discuss her graphic novel influences - the imagery is her own...

I spent a lot of my teenage years in my local comic book shop reading and admiring many graphic novels. I’ve always had a strong love for artists like James O’Barr, Frank Miller and Sean Murphy, who write and draw everything themselves.

The foundation of my own graphic novel Rhinoceros began during 2014, when I started to draw my school friends as characters. I kept drawing more and more, eventually compiling all the artwork over the years to craft a storyline.

Essentially, Rhinoceros is about a girl from a parallel world who hears cries coming from ours. An unknown illness is causing great distress, making people lose their motivation and willpower. She joins a movement that are trying to fight this illness, to help people regain their determination and lust for life.

I wanted to illustrate this story because it is an interpretation of the struggles we encounter when trying to fulfil our dreams. This story really focuses on young people, and their determination to keep fighting – even when what we want to achieve can seem impossible.

Our debut album, also titled 'Rhinoceros', was inspired by the graphic novel storyline. The most challenging part was adapting the story to create the lyrics for the album, but we all love how it came out. Our fans seem super interested in understanding this story and its relationship to the music.

And who knows, I might get round to doing another graphic novel again soon…

Here are five of my favourite graphic novels that have inspired Rhinocerous.

The Crow (James O’Barr)

The Crow is to me one of the greatest graphic novels of all times. The anger and the injustice that you feel through the characters eyes made me try to have a deeper understanding of what the writer was trying to convey, the essence of the story is mainly autobiographical.

James O’Barr put into his emotions into paper with his drawings and that catharsis encouraged me to try and do the same. Instead of imploding with my own thoughts, I wanted to put what my beliefs into a graphic novel.

Locke And Key (Joe Hill & Gabriel Rodriguez)

This is my favourite graphic novel. I remember the comic shop owner kindly let me read all the issues in the store before I actually bought them!

Joe Hill’s story is awesome it sucked me into this Lovecraftian universe, full of fantasy and horror also reminiscent of Stephen King. Gabriel Rodriguez’s use of architecture in his illustrations inspired me to draw the buildings of Rouen in Rhinoceros.

If you love the comic, I highly recommend the audiobook, which I listened to while I was in the midst of drawing my own illustrations. I also love the fact that at one point in the story, the characters goes to see a Muse show and that one of the main characters looks exactly like Josh Homme!

Punk Rock Jesus (Sean Murphy)

Just like James O’Barr, Sean Murphy wrote and illustrated this graphic novel himself. And again, what a story: Jesus is cloned for a reality show and is reborn as a punk rocker, refusing to be used as a weapon of control, so he starts his own punk rock band.

I love Sean Murphy’s style and humor, he also uses a lot of his personal experiences and each chapter is inspired by a song so thanks to his graphic novel I discovered so many amazing bands!

American Vampire (Scott Snyder & Rafael Albuquerque)

This comic was recommended to me by a comic store owner and I immediately felt a rush of inspiration through Rafael Albuquerque’s illustrations. It complements Scott Snyder’s story perfectly, and I loved reading about vampires in the Wild West.

Scalped (Jason Aaron & R.M Guera)

Scalped was also an inspiration for me, not only for its illustrations but also because of the depth of the story. It tackles these interesting topics such as cultural identity and organised crime in a fictional Indian Reservation.

The graphic style is incredible, blending watercolours and high contrasts.

Photo Credit: Chris Driver

