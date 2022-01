Californian talent Sis has shared her bewitching new 'Gnani' EP.

Out now, it presents six songs that skirt with the outer edges of synth pop.

Reminiscent of Yellow Magic Orchestra or Alice Coltrane's work in the ashram, Sis utilises hypnotic digi-pop constructions.

'Double Rapture' is the dreamy opener, while the heavenly 'Light Is There' recalls Slowdive's descent into ambience.

Closing with 'Gazelle Rites', Sis manages to piece together something transformative and enriching.

Tune in now.