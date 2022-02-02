Calexico Return With New Album 'El Mirador'

Calexico will return with new album 'El Mirador' this Spring.

Out on April 8th, the record was constructed last summer, during lengthy sessions at longtime bandmate Sergio Mendoza's home studio in Tucson, Arizona.

Songwriting partnership Joey Burns and John Convertino drove the project forwards, completing work on the band's 10th studio album to date.

Incorporating Americana, cumbia, and aspects of different songwriting styles, the record is led by a fascinating new song.

'El Mirador' is a rich, riveting return, with Calexico musing on longing, distance, and return, framed by the ominous darkness of the pandemic.

"'El Mirador' is dedicated to family, friends and community," says Joey Burns. "The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement."

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Holly Andres

