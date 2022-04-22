Calcou's 'Below' Is An Exploration Of Space

Electronic producer Calcou has shared new piece 'Below'.

The song is designed as an exploration of space, and finds Calcou extending outwards, flexing his arrangement nous in the process.

Reminiscent of the crisp electronics that underpin Bonobo's work, 'Below' has a neat painterly touch that daubs the song in colour.

The German based artist has a background in classical music, and this asserts itself in the breadth of the arrangement, layering breathy vocal snippets on top of lush house chords.

Taken from his incoming EP 'Places' - out on May 20th - 'Below' finds Calcou moving into fresh arenas.

He comments...

“This time I tried to explore space - musically, but also in a broader sense as a feeling of restriction. By leaving certain musical decisions to algorithms, I tried to overcome these restrictions with playfulness and randomness, acknowledging the fact that control seems like an illusion now more than ever.”

“The drums in ‘Below’ circle around a field recording I took when I was walking along the stony beach of Fécamp in Northern France. The vocal elements are from my friend Julian Muller, a singer-songwriter based in the Bay Area in California. Most of the musical elements in ‘Below’ are samples of my own recordings. When things get wobbly and detuned, scattered by slicing or granular synthesis, I get this feeling of innovation and discovery, something nobody else will be able to recreate, even myself, except for that one little lucky moment in time and space.”

Tune in now.