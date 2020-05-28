Cadet Carter's 'The Best Part' Is A Real Cruncher

Cadet Carter have shared their crunching new single 'The Best Part'.

The band are part British and part German, a four-piece whose line up is an accidental but poetic reflection of European unity.

New single 'The Best Part' is as direct as they come, and it's a blast of unashamed optimism in these dark times.

You can pre-order it HERE , but we've got the premiere - a snappy alt-rock cut that delivers their live passion in spades.

A shard of light from the four-piece, it's reminiscent of Nothing But Thieves in the way is melds together pop aspects with potent rock thrills.

Cadet Carter comment...

“The world is full of pessimists, especially since the start of the pandemic. And I'll admit, I‘m a pessimist myself pretty much most of the time. But right now, nobody seems to keep the light on at the end of the tunnel, no one seems to be willing to fly the flag of optimism. So we decided to write a song about not losing hope and staying positive, just for a change. That is how ‘The Best Part’ came about.”

Tune in now.